Wang Yi Criticizes US over Trade Spat in Meeting with Pompeo

Photo : KBS

China’s foreign minister has criticized the United States over trade spats between the two countries in a meeting with a top U.S. envoy who was visiting to deliver a brief on his recent visit to North Korea.During a meeting with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, Wang Yi demanded the U.S. stop heightening its trade disputes with China and infringing on China’s rights by siding with Taiwan.Wang also recognized Pompeo’s visit was to share opinions on Korean Peninsula issues and stressed that Beijing and Washington need to strengthen bilateral communication and cooperation.Pompeo was also expected to meet with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, to discuss denuclearization of the North, including sanctions on the regime.However, he was not scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Pompeo was expected to return to the U.S. later on Monday.