Kim Jong-un Invites Pope to Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang.The South Korean presidential office announced during a news briefing Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in will deliver the invitation when he meets the pope next Thursday.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said that during the September summit in Pyongyang, Moon suggested that Kim meet the pope, pointing out that he is very much interested in peace on the Korean Peninsula. Kim reportedly promised Moon he would give a fervent welcome to the pope if he visited Pyongyang.Moon is set to visit the Vatican as part of his nine-day tour of Europe that starts Saturday.