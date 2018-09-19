Foreign Ministry Clarifies No Earnest Moves Being Made to Lift N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government says it has yet to review in earnest moves to lift major economic sanctions on North Korea.The Foreign Ministry relayed the government’s stance on Wednesday following Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha’s earlier remarks that Seoul is considering clearing the May 24th sanctions.In a text message sent out to reporters, the ministry said any such changes will be determined based not only on inter-Korean relations but also international sanctions on the North.The ministry explained that Kang made the remarks out of the need to consider flexible approaches toward inter-Korean relations and denuclearization in a way that does not harm the existing North Korea sanctions, including at the UN Security Council level.During a government audit session early in the day, Minister Kang said various government ministries were reviewing the prospect of lifting the sanctions, imposed on May 24th, 2010, less than two months after the deadly sinking of South Korea's naval vessel, the Cheonan.