S. Korean Minors Hold Around 2 Trillion Won in Stocks

Photo : KBS News

Young South Koreans aged 18 and under are estimated to own more than two trillion won worth of stocks combined.The finding was made public on Thursday by Representative Kim Byung-wook of the ruling Democratic Party based on documents submitted by the Korea Securities Depository and commercial banks.According to the data, minors held a total of 154-point-eight million stocks issued by more than two-thousand companies as of late last year. Their combined values stood at two-point-03 trillion won.Over one-thousand-300 minors were holding stocks worth 100 million won or more each, while 118 held one billion won or more worth of stocks. Thirteen owned more than ten billion won in stocks.Kim said this is evidence of the country’s deepening income bipolarization and called for ways address the issue.