Hearing for First-Ever Lawsuit Against Seoul, Beijing for Fine Dust Response Held

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing for the first-ever lawsuit against both governments of South Korea and China for their insufficient efforts to contain fine dust was held in Seoul on Friday.While a group of 91 plaintiffs led by the head of Korea Green Foundation and a legal representative for the South Korean government attended the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the Chinese government was not represented.The court said it received no response from Beijing after sending a copy of the petition and other related documents.The plaintiffs said they filed the suit to confirm that both Seoul and Beijing are making adequate efforts to alleviate adverse effects of fine dust, adding the government should protect the public's basic rights and compensate for violating laws.The defendant argued it has continuously made efforts to counter fine dust, adding that claims of damage and evidence put forth by the plaintiffs lack detail.