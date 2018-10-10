Two Koreas to Hold High-Level Talks at Panmunjeom Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas will hold high-level talks next week on ways to implement last month’s deal between their leaders in Pyongyang, which calls for easing tensions and fostering inter-Korean exchanges.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said Friday, that the two sides agreed to have the meeting at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom on Monday.While Seoul had proposed the talks to be held on Friday, Pyongyang made a counteroffer for Monday, which Seoul accepted.The Unification Ministry said the South Korean delegation headed by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon plans to discuss implementing the Pyongyang Declaration and set dates for follow-up meetings for each area of cooperation.During Monday's meeting, the two sides are expected to set dates for talks on establishing a joint military committee and opening a permanent facility for war-separated family reunions.