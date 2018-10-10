Bolton: 2nd Summit with N. Korea in 'Next Couple of Months'

Photo : YONHAP News

White House national security adviser John Bolton indicated in a radio interview that President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "in the next couple of months."Speaking on an American radio show hosted by Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Bolton stressed the need for North Korea to denuclearize "completely and irreversibly," saying that Trump is "optimistic" about his diplomacy toward the North but that he "does not have stars in his eyes about this."Trump said earlier that he wants to meet Kim again after the U.S. midterm elections on November sixth and he's considering three or four possible locations for the event.The first North Korea-U.S. summit was held in Singapore in June.