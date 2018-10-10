Moon to Ask France to Join Efforts for Denuclearization, Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Saturday that he will ask France to join the efforts to seek denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.The president, who arrived in Paris earlier in the day for a four-day state visit to France, made the remarks during a meeting with about 200 Korean residents in Paris.Moon said that he will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss key issues facing the international community, such as climate change, environment, terrorism and human rights, along with new growth strategies.The president said that he will also ask France, which is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a key member of the European Union, to lend its support for denuclearization and lasting peace of the Korean peninsula.He also said that he is confident a peaceful Korean Peninsula will soon be realized and vowed to build a country that the Koreans in France can be proud of.