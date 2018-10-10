Former NCA Vice Chief Denies Judicial Power Abuse Accusations

Photo : YONHAP News

Lim Jong-hun, former deputy head of the National Court Administration(NCA), is being grilled by prosecutors again after a 19-hour examination until early Tuesday.Lim, who is the key figure at the center of a suspected judicial power abuse scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration, appeared at the prosecutors' office for questioning Monday morning and returned home at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. He was re-summoned Tuesday afternoon.During the initial questioning, prosecutors focused on his role in alleged illegal monitoring of judges by the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae. Lim mostly denied accusations against him, citing lack of intent and memory failure.Lim is suspected of keeping tabs on judges opposing the introduction of a new appellate court while serving as the deputy head of the NCA, which is the top court's governing body.He is also accused of attempting to influence the rulings of politically sensitive trials, including the litigation of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor who sought compensation from Japanese firms.