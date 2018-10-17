Bodies of Korean Climbers Killed on Nepal Peak Return Home

Photo : KBS News

The bodies of five South Korean climbers who were found dead following a blizzard on a Himalayan mountain on Saturday returned home early Wednesday.A Korean Air flight carrying the bodies of the climbers, including record-breaking climber Kim Chang-ho, arrived at Incheon International Airport shortly after 5 a.m. from Nepal.A memorial alter for the victims has been set up at the University of Seoul and a joint funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.The five South Korean climbers and four local guides were found dead Saturday near their base camp located at an altitude of 35-hundred meters on Mount Gurja in western Nepal.