S. Korean Envoy: Full-fledged Inter-Korean Projects Could Violate UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Tae-yul says that if inter-Korean projects to reconnect roads and railways begin in earnest, they could be in violation of UN sanctions against North Korea.The envoy presented the assessment on Tuesday during a parliamentary audit at the country's mission at the UN.He said that the government is closely working with its allies and the UN Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea to make sure that inter-Korean cooperation projects will be carried out smoothly, within the framework of international sanctions.The ambassador also said that the UN is likely to adopt a fresh resolution condemning human rights conditions in North Korea. He said that the UN resolution has been adopted for years and that Seoul is an active participant in the process of drafting a new one.The Third Committee of the UN is reportedly drafting the resolution, which will likely be put to vote next month.