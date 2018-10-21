Gov't Vows to Sternly Deal with Employment Irregularities at Public Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has pledged to sternly address alleged employment favors at South Korea's public agencies.Kim told reporters Tuesday that he's taking the issue seriously and those found to be involved will be subject to harsh punishment.The minister said the government will first complete an ongoing investigation into the allegations and then decide whether to expand the probe to all public firms.Suspicions of nepotism are emerging at a growing number of public firms following allegations centered around Seoul Metro, where more than 100 people who acquired regular employment were found to be related to employees who were already working there.