Martial Law Documents Investigators Question Army Vice Chief of Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

A team of military and civic officials investigating the former scandal-ridden Defense Security Command(DSC) is confirmed to have questioned Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Koo Hong-mo earlier this month.Koo would be the highest-ranking incumbent military officer to be questioned by the probe that is looking into the DSC's controversial martial law plan that was crafted under the former Park Geun-hye administration.While serving as chief of the Capital Defense Command, Koo drew up a document in November 2016 when public protests were at their peak against the Park administration. The document was titled, "Preparation plans for demonstrations, rallies outside the presidential office."When this paper was made public early this year, it sparked controversy for contents that stated to shoot protesters below the waist if they grabbed soldiers' firearms or inflicted direct harm on soldiers standing guard.