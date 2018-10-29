KOSPI Falls Below 2000 Threshold for 1st Time in 22 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed below the two-thousand threshold for the first time in 22 months on Monday. It lost 31-point-10 points, or one-point-53 percent to close the day at one-thousand-996-point-05.South Korean stocks ended down for a fifth consecutive session, despite the government’s announcement that it will set up a 500 billion-won fund to stabilize the financial market.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted, losing a whopping 33-point-37 points, or five-point-03 percent. It closed the day at 629-point-70.Foreign investors sold more than 180 billion won worth of stocks, while individuals sold over 300 billion won.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-141-point-four won.