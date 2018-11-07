High-Level Talks Between US, N. Korea Postponed

Photo : YONHAP News

High-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea set for this week in New York have been postponed.The U.S. State Department said Wednesday the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the vice chairman of the North Korean ruling Workers' Party Central Committee Kim Yong-chol on Thursday has been called off.Without providing a reason, the department said the two sides will reconvene talks when their respective schedules permit, adding the U.S. remains focused on fulfilling the commitments agreed to by their leaders in June.The meeting had been scheduled to take place in New York Thursday to continue talks on North Korea's denuclearization and a potential second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.