Gov't Assesses Exports and Consumption Solid, Employment Sluggish

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed the nation's exports and consumption remain solid, but investment and employment are showing no signs of improvement.The Finance Ministry presented the assessment on Friday in its monthly economic assessment "Green Book" report.The ministry said the global economy remains on the track of growth, but the nation is facing increasing external uncertainties such as the deepening trade war between the U.S. and China, rising crude oil prices and the possibility of additional rate hikes in the U.S.The government pledged to do its best to properly manage those risks and implement measures to support low-income people and create jobs.The assessment report said the economy remained on the path of "recovery" for ten straight months until September, but dropped the term since last month.