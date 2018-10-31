DUI Victim in Busan Whose Case Sparked New Law Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean man left brain dead after being hit by a drunk driver in September died Friday.Busan Metropolitan Police say Yoon Chang-ho died a little after 2:30 p.m. in the hospital.The drunk driver struck him September 25th near Haeundae Beach.Public outrage over the incident fueled a push to pass a law named after the victim.Bareunmirae Party Representative Ha Tae-keung introduced the measure, which calls for lowering the maximum acceptable blood alcohol limit for drivers from point-05 percent to point-03 percent.Drivers' licenses would be revoked after two drunk driving offenses, rather than the current three, and violators would be subject to harsher punishments, including prison time, in cases involving fatalities.