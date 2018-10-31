Watchdog to Strengthen Drive to Deregulate TV Commercials

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s broadcasting watchdog is beefing up efforts to ease regulations on TV commercials, including allowing commercial breaks for t​errestrial broadcasters.The Korea Communications Commission said on Friday that it will begin the process of revising related ordinances so that bans on interspersed commercials, currently imposed only on terrestrial TV stations, are lifted while regulations on virtual advertising and indirect advertising are eased.The commission said with the move, it will encourage broadcasters to reform their management and invest more in content.Commission chairman Lee Hyo-sung ensured the deregulation drive is not to increase competition to draw advertisers but to enhance broadcasters' global competitiveness.