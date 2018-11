Photo : YONHAP News

The SK Wyverns have captured the 2018 Korean Series professional baseball title.With four wins and two losses in the best-of-seven series, SK took the title for the first time in eight years.The Wyverns beat the Doosan Bears 5-4 in 13 innings in game six at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Monday.SK last won the Korean Series in 2010. With the latest victory, it has now won the series a total of four times since 1982 when the Korea Baseball Organization was founded.