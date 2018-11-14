S. Korea's Household Debt Surpasses 1,500 Tln Won in 3Q

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's overall household credit hit an all-time high in the third quarter, surpassing the one-thousand-500 trillion won mark.The Bank of Korea said Wednesday, the country's outstanding household debt, including loans and credit card spending, came to a record one-thousand-514-point-four trillion won between July and September, up 22 trillion won from three months earlier.Amid the government's tightened lending rules, however, the on-quarter gain was the smallest since the third quarter of 2014, when household credit increased by 20-point-six trillion won.The on-year household credit growth slowed from eleven-point-six percent in the fourth quarter in 2016 to six-point-seven percent in the third quarter this year, declining for the seventh consecutive quarter, but it continues to exceed the growth of household income.The central bank said it needs more time to see the clear impact of the government-led anti-speculation measures that were introduced from September.