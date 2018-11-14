South Korean Kim Jong-yang Elected New Head of Interpol

Photo : YONHAP News

Interpol has elected South Korea's Kim Jong-yang as its new leader.The international police authority concluded its annual congress in Dubai on Wednesday and picked the former chief of South Korea's Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency.Kim in the vote defeated Russia's Alexander Prokopchuk.The 57-year old Korean has been serving as acting president of the organization. Since 2015 he has also been the vice-president representing Asia on Interpol's executive committee.The election follows the disappearance of Interpol's former president Meng Hongwei in September.