VOA: Additional Sanction Exemptions Necessary if Koreas Push for Rail Project

A UN official reportedly said that additional sanctions exemptions are necessary if South and North Korea are to push in earnest for a project to modernize and reconnect their cross-border railways.The Voice of America reported on Wednesday that a Dutch diplomat leading the UN Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions made the remark.The official reportedly said that additional sanctions exemptions are needed if the railway projects involve the delivery of any goods subject to sanctions.Another UN Security Council official was quoted as saying that a recent sanctions waiver granted by the UN committee is limited to a joint railway survey the two Koreas are scheduled to undertake before launching the main construction.