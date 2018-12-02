Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Finishes 4th in Men's Short Program at Grand Prix

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan has finished fourth in the men’s short program at the International Skating Union(ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.The 17-year-old received 89-point-07 points in the event in Vancouver on Friday, Korea time, combining 47-point-35 points in technical elements and 41-point-72 points in the program component score.It was his second-highest career record in the short program, following the 90-point-56 points he earned in September.It also marked the first time a South Korean male skater has competed in the ISU’s short program Grand Prix competition on the adult level. In the women’s event, Vancouver Olympic gold medalist Kim Yu-na took the stage in 2009.Nathen Chen of the United States took first place with 92-point-99 points while Shoma Uno of Japan and Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic came in second and third, respectively.Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time Olympic winner and defending champion from Japan, sat out the event due to an ankle injury.