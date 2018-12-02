S. Korea Draws France at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will play in the opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup against tournament host France.South Korea, ranked 14th in the latest FIFA rankings, was paired up with France, Norway and Nigeria to form Group A for the women's football tournament at the draw ceremony in Paris on Saturday.Team Korea, led by head coach Yoon Duk-yeo, will face France for the opening match at Parc des Princes in Paris on June 8 next year Korea time.South Korea, which will compete in the Women's World Cup for the third time since 2003 and 2015, aims to advance to the round of 16 for the second consecutive time.