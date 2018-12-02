'Working-level Movement at Vatican for Papal Trip to N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vatican has reportedly begun making working-level efforts to realize Pope Francis's visit to North Korea.An official at the Vatican reportedly told a Korean media outlet that the Vatican is making efforts under the table regarding a possible papal trip to the communist country.The official is known to have expressed doubt about a recent report by the Voice of America, which said that the pope is unlikely to visit North Korea next year given the necessary preparations and the pope's busy schedule.The Vatican official reportedly said they cannot conclude that the papal trip will not happen next year, especially considering that the Vatican has yet to receive a formal invitation from Pyongyang.