Top Office: No Signs of Progress on Kim Jong-un's Seoul Trip

The presidential office says that there are no signs of progress in regard to a possible visit to Seoul by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a message to reporters on Sunday that there is nothing to announce.Yoon said that there have been "no other meaningful signs" and played down the possibility of a North Korean delegation visiting the South prior to Kim's visit.Later in the day, the top office held a meeting chaired by Presidential Chief of Staff Yim Jong-seok, after which presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeon said that Seoul has been making preparations, leaving all doors open for Kim's possible visit, but no decision has been made yet.He added the top office has no intent to make haste or rush the North as Kim's trip requires consideration of diverse aspects.