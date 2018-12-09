Inspection of Old Pipes Finds 203 Worrisome Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea District Heating Corporation says it found some 200 worrisome areas in an inspection of old hot water pipes.The corporation launched the inspection on December fifth, a day after an underground hot water pipe burst in Goyang city, Gyeonggi Province, killing one person and injuring 55 others.By Wednesday, inspectors had reviewed 686 kilometers of hot water pipelines that are 20 years old or more and found 203 spots where heat leakages from pipes may be a sign of future weaknesses. Of those, 16 had risk of bursting.The corporation said in the event it uncovers areas on the pipeline that have a very high risk of bursting, it would immediately launch repair work.As for the 203 spots, the corporation said it will carry out close examination through January 12th.It plans to devise comprehensive safety steps resulting from those inspections by the end of January.