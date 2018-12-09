Gov't to Check Railroad Switches Following KTX Derailment

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to check the conditions of all railroad switches across the nation.The action follows Saturday's derailment of a Seoul-bound KTX bullet train carrying 198 passengers, injuring 16 people.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday instructed 22 operators of railroads, including Korea Railroad Corporation, to conduct emergency checkups on railroad facilities and devices and report their checkup plans by Wednesday.Railway operators will scrutinize a total of nine-thousand-947 railroad switches nationwide.