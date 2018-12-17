Pro-Pyongyang Paper Says N. Korea to Continue Diplomatic Efforts in 2019

Photo : KBS News

A pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan has expressed confidence that North Korea will continue its diplomatic engagement with the United States in the New Year.In a Wednesday article, the Choson Sinbo said there is no possibility the North will pivot back to a hard-line stance next year in relations with the U.S., noting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has already declared his will for complete denuclearization.The newspaper said the process of peace, prosperity and unification on the Korean Peninsula is irreversible and related diplomatic efforts by concerned parties will become more active and faster.However, it accused the U.S. of protracted denuclearization negotiations, arguing U.S. negotiators have been taken captive by hard-liners in Washington, and reiterated Pyongyang’s stance that it will act in proportion to U.S. moves.