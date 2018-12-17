S. Korean Football Coach Chosen as 2018 Person of Asia

Photo : YONHAP News

The Asia Journalist Association(ASA) on Thursday picked South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo, who led Vietnam into a regional championship earlier this month, to receive one of its "person of Asia" awards for this year.The Seoul-based association noted Park’s contribution to bringing Vietnamese people together through football.Vietnam’s national football team under his leadership won the ASEAN Football Federation(AFF) Suzuki Cup’s final, beating out Malaysia last Saturday.Late LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo was also selected as a recipient for his role in the South Korean conglomerate’s growth into a global player and his efforts to improve corporate governance.Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Egypt’s heart surgeon Magdi Habib Yacoub were also recognized, respectively, for efforts to enhance human rights and humanitarian works.