Survey: Foreigners Want to Try Live Octopus Most out of Unique Korean Dishes

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the most unique Korean dish that foreigners want to try is “sannakji,” or live octopus.The Korea Tourism Organization said Monday that last month it surveyed 944 foreigners and found that 26 percent of respondents were most interested in sannakji followed by “ganjang gejang,” or raw crabs marinated in soy sauce and Korean blood sausage, “sundae.”Among respondents from English-speaking countries, 18 percent said they want to sample gangjang gejang the most followed by sannakji.The survey found that Japanese respondents wanted to try “hongeo” or fermented skate most followed by sundae. Those surveyed from Chinese-speaking countries showed strong interest in sannakji and gangjang gejang.Based on the survey results, the tourism organization plans to promote Korean dishes through videos and also diversify Korean dishes that visiting foreigners sample.