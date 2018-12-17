VOA: 87 Firms Likely Came under Cyber Attack by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. cybersecurity firm says that about 90 companies around the world appear to have been under cyber attack by North Korea over the past two months.The Voice of America issued the report on Tuesday, quoting U.S. computer security software company McAfee's analysis of cyber attacks carried out since late October.Raj Samani, chief scientist at McAfee’s, reportedly said that his firm identified 87 organizations across the globe that appear to have been targeted by espionage campaigns associated with North Korea.Samani said that the technical indicators -- tools, tactics and procedures used in the attacks -- were aligned with some of the tactics seen from previous campaigns that were believed to be from North Korea.The affected firms are reportedly energy or financial firms. They suffered no financial losses from the attacks as they were detected early.