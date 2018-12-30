Seoullo 7017, Busan's Marine City Added to Top 100 Representative Destinations

Seoul’s elevated road, Seoullo 7017, and Busan’s Marine City, which boasts beautiful nighttime scenery, have been included on a list of top 100 must-visit destinations that represent South Korea.The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed the “Top 100 Representative Destinations” list on Monday.The list also included the Mancheonha Skywalk in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, the Daegu Seomun Market and the Hwadam Botanic Garden in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.The list had 23 destinations that have always been included since the KTO and culture ministry first began to draw up the list. Among those destinations were the Jeonju Hanok Village, the Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram Grotto in Gyeongju, North Gyeogsang Province as well as Mount Seorak and Mount Halla.Every two years, the KTO and the culture ministry draw up the must-visit destinations list as part of efforts to promote key tourist sites. This year marks the fourth list.