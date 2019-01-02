N. Korea Urges S. Korea to Halt Military Drills with US

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has repeated its calls for South Korea to halt military drills with the U.S. and stop bringing in war equipment from the outside.The North's state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial on Monday that it's imperative to remove war risks and create a peaceful atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula in order to promote inter-Korean relations.The paper said that South Korea should no longer allow any joint military exercises with foreign forces after the two Koreas agreed to move toward peace and prosperity. It also urged Seoul to completely stop bringing in strategic assets and other materials for warfare.North Korea's propaganda Web site "Uriminjokkiri" also said on Monday that the two Koreas must take active measures to remove military tensions across the peninsula on the ground, sea and air.The reports are in line with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's New Year’s message issued last week in which he stressed the North's resolve to turn the peninsula into a zone of lasting and solid peace.