[AFC Asian Cup 2019] S. Korea Defeats Philippines 1-0

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated the Philippines 1-0 in its opening match at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup on Monday.Striker Hwang Ui-jo scored the winning goal in the second half of the match at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.The Taegeuk Warriors, which are aiming to emerge as the champions for the first time in 59 years, dominated the ball possession, but scored only one goal to secure three points.South Korea, led by head coach Paulo Bento, stands second in Group C after China, which won its first match against Kyrgyzstan 2-1.South Korea will face Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.