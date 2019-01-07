3 Dead, 2 Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes Off S. Korea's Southern Coast

Photo : YONHAP News

A fishing boat carrying 14 people capsized off South Korea's southern coast Friday, leaving three people dead and another two missing.The Korea Coast Guard said the nine-point-seven-ton fishing vessel carrying the captain, a sailor and 12 anglers, overturned in waters about 80 kilometers south of Yokji Island, near the city of Tongyeong, off South Gyeongsang Province at around 5 a.m.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has issued an emergency order to make all-out efforts to find the two missing people.The Coast Guard said some of the survivors testified that the boat likely collided with another vessel before it capsized.Authorities investigating the case are questioning vessels that were in the area at the time of the incident.