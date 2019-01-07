Mild Temperatures Continue Amid High Levels of Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

High levels of fine dust are expected Saturday in most parts of the country, requiring caution from those engaging in outdoor activities.The National Institute of Environmental Research forecasts that the density of fine dust particles will indicate a reading of "very poor" in Gyeonggi and Chungcheong Provinces due to the accumulation of pollutants in the stagnant air.A level of "poor" is expected in Seoul, Incheon, western Gangwon, North Jeolla and North and South Gyeongsang Provinces.Poor air quality is expected to continue through Sunday.Smog will continue in the central region and Jeolla Province on Sunday, while the east coast will see rain and snow all day.The weather will clear up Sunday but smoggy skies will continue in most parts of the nation.Morning lows will be lower on Sunday ranging from minus nine to plus three degrees Celsius nationwide including minus two in capital Seoul.Afternoon highs will be similar to Saturday, ranging from five to 12 degrees.