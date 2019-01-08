Menu Content

Pres. Office Denies Cabinet Reshuffle Early Feb.

Write: 2019-01-14 14:00:20Update: 2019-01-14 14:04:52

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle early next month, saying that the move won't come as fast as some media outlets have predicted.  

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom on Monday addressed recent media speculations that a reshuffle will be announced shortly after the Lunar New Year holidays beginning early February.  

Noting that speculations are causing confusion among government ministries, the spokesman asked the media to help a new tradition settle in for ministers to stay fully committed to their posts until their successor's inauguration.
