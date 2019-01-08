Moon Calls for Stern Punishment of Sexual Offenders in Elite Sports

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for a thorough investigation into sexual assault allegations in the nation's elite sports sector.During a meeting with his senior secretaries on Monday, President Moon discussed the recently-surfaced allegations of violence and sexual assault in the sports sector.While calling for an all-out probe and stern punishment, the president also asked his officials to ensure the victims are properly protected after they reveal what happened to them.The president's instructions came following a series of sexual assault accusations by Olympic champion speed skater Shim Suk-hee and judoka Shin Yu-yong who both claim they were repeatedly raped by their then-coaches.