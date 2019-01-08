Menu Content

Moon Calls for Stern Punishment of Sexual Offenders in Elite Sports

Write: 2019-01-14 15:44:40Update: 2019-01-14 15:51:52

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for a thorough investigation into sexual assault allegations in the nation's elite sports sector. 

During a meeting with his senior secretaries on Monday, President Moon discussed the recently-surfaced allegations of violence and sexual assault in the sports sector.

While calling for an all-out probe and stern punishment, the president also asked his officials to ensure the victims are properly protected after they reveal what happened to them. 

The president's instructions came following a series of sexual assault accusations by Olympic champion speed skater Shim Suk-hee and judoka Shin Yu-yong who both claim they were repeatedly raped by their then-coaches.
