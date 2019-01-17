N. Korean Leader's Envoy to Meet Pompeo to Arrange Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea’s top negotiator has arrived in Beijing where he is set to catch a flight to Washington later Thursday. Kim Yong-chol is expected to hold talks to finalize details of the envisioned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump. However, in remarks made Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made it clear that Washington is not willing to settle for anything less than concrete steps toward the North’s denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report: North Korea's top negotiator Kim Yong-chol is set to arrive in Washington Thursday evening.On Friday, he is expected to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.North Korea analysts predict the North Korean official will then make a courtesy call to President Donald Trump, and possibly deliver a letter from Kim Jong-un.[Sound bite: US Vice President Mike Pence]“Beyond our global competitors, the United States faces a wolf pack of rogue states... ”As the two sides are getting ready to finalize details for the envisioned Trump-Kim talks, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence renewed Washington's adamant position on North Korea's denuclearization.[Sound bite: US Vice President Mike Pence]"While the president has started a promising dialogue with Chairman Kim, we still await concrete steps by North Korea to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region... "Speaking in front of U.S. ambassadors gathered in Washington Wednesday, Pence listed North Korea as one of the U.S.’ biggest foes.Experts suggested that the U.S. could press the North to scrap its intercontinental ballistic missiles as its first step toward denuclearization.Ranking South Korean government sources told KBS that the Trump-Kim talks will most likely be held in Hanoi, Vietnam as early as mid-February after the Lunar New Year celebrations are wrapped up on February 9th.Da Nang, the other Vietnamese location considered for the summit, is said to have been excluded as it is too far away for North Korea leader Kim’s plane to reach without having to stop for refueling.Vietnamese Foreign Ministry officials said that they are waiting for the U.S. and North Korea to reach a decision.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.