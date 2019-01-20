Prosecutors Launch Probe on Lawmaker over Alleged Property Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors have launched a probe into Rep. Sohn Hye-won, who quit the ruling party after allegations arose that she engaged in real estate speculation using information gained while in office. Conservative opposition parties have demanded that an independent counsel look into the case while the ruling party has remained silent on her resignation.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office said Monday that prosecutors have launched an investigation into a complaint filed against Rep. Sohn Hye-won by a civic group which has accused the lawmaker of abuse of power and leaking confidential information.Sohn is suspected of mobilizing her relatives and aides to buy properties in an old district of Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, before the government designated the area as a cultural heritage site. Property prices in the district reportedly skyrocketed after the designation.The lawmaker is accused of using insider information gained from her post as a member of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee when these purchases were made.Sohn has strongly denied the allegations, saying she will give up her seat in parliament if any of the suspicions surrounding her turn out to be true.Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) described the news conference that Sohn held on Sunday to announce she was leaving the ruling Democratic Party(DP) as shameless.She told the press that the leadership opposed her decision to leave, but she wanted to avoid placing political burden on the party.The LKP and the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party both called for an independent counsel and parliamentary investigation to handle Sohn’s case. The LKP said if Sohn is so confident, she should face more than a probe by the prosecution which serves the government.The DP, on its part, has not made any comment on Sohn since she left the party. DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo was non-committal when reporters asked if it was inappropriate for him to attend Sohn's press conference.Sohn submitted a letter expressing her intent to leave the DP on Monday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.