Rival Parties Give Mixed Reaction to Yang's Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties welcomed news of former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae's arrest Thursday, but the main opposition party accused the Moon Jae-in administration of attempting to gain control over the judiciary through its investigation of abuse of power.The ruling Democratic Party said Yang's arrest is a fair outcome for the mastermind of the power abuse scandal, expressing hope that it will provide the judiciary an opportunity to restore justice in the system.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said by choosing justice over loyalty, the judiciary has regained public trust. It then called for a thorough investigation into the charges and stern punishments for those held accountable.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which was the ruling party under the previous Park Geun-hye administration, said the first-ever arrest of a former head of the judiciary is a shameful event in the country's history.While acknowledging the need for the former head of the judiciary to take responsibility for any illegalities, the party urged the Moon government to stop any attempt to override the judiciary under the pretext of rooting out corruption.