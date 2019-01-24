S. Korea's Vice Defense Minister to Attend Security Forum in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk will attend an annual security forum in Singapore this week to seek international support for Seoul's peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.The Defense Ministry said Suh will attend the seventh Fullerton Forum on Sunday and Monday at the invitation of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the organizer of the event.During the forum, Suh plans to deliver a presentation on Seoul's efforts for denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.The ministry said on the sidelines, the vice minister plans to hold separate talks with the delegations from Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries over ways to deepen defense exchanges and cooperation.Japan will reportedly send a two-star defense officer to the forum, but a ministry official in Seoul said Suh has no plan to meet with the official.