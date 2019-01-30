Trump Sees 'Decent Chance' of N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he looks forward to meeting soon with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, claiming progress is being made.Trump tweeted “North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned.”He added there is "decent chance" of dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program. This came after his intelligence chief Dan Coats assessed the previous day that North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons.Trump tweeted that time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, the relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen.