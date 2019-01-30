Gov't to Begin Arranging 4th Inter-Korean Summit After Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to launch efforts after the lunar New Year holidays to arrange another inter-Korean summit in a bid to strengthen North Korea’s denuclearization pledge that is likely to be polished during the second U.S.-North Korea summit.The Seoul-based Yonhap news agency Monday quoted an official at the presidential office as saying that another South-North summit would be the natural next step following the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Another unnamed official said, if held, the inter-Korean summit would help move the denuclearization process forward.Seoul believes the second U.S.-North Korea summit will refine details of the denuclearization process, including a possible timeline for the North's denuclearization steps and corresponding measures that would be taken by the U.S. in response.If held, the inter-Korean summit would be the fourth between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim.It would most likely be held in Seoul given that Kim had agreed to visit the South Korean capital during their last summit in September. If he comes to Seoul, Kim would become the first North Korean leader to visit the capital of South Korea since the end of the Korean War.