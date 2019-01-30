US Envoy Meets S. Korean National Security Adviser

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Monday to coordinate views on North Korea's denuclearization and corresponding measures.In a written media briefing, Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Chung held a 50-minute meeting with Biegun from 4 p.m. at the presidential office Cheong Wa DaeDuring the meeting, Chung conveyed South Korea's assessment of the current situation along with works to be done in the future. He also expressed hope that Biegun's negotiations with North Korea will lead to a successful second U.S.-North Korea summit set for later this month.In particular, the South Korean official is believed to have conveyed to Biegun Seoul’s opinions on dismantling the North’s Yongbyon nuclear facility, establishing a U.S.-North Korea liaison office, declaring a formal end to the Korean War and providing humanitarian aid to the North.Chung is also believed to have delivered the Seoul government’s views on the issue of reopening the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex and resuming tours to Mount Geumgang, both of which are subject to international sanctions.On Sunday, Biegun met his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon following his arrival in Seoul earlier in the day.Biegun is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Tuesday to firm up details related to the U.S.-North Korea summit.