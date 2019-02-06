Two Koreas to Hold Talks on 'Ssireum' Exchanges Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold talks next week to discuss ways to boost exchanges in the art of traditional Korean wrestling, known as "ssireum."According to Seoul's Korea Ssireum Association(KSA) on Wednesday, its chairman Park Pal-yong and vice chief Kim Jeong-ki will embark on a two-day trip to the North's Mount Geumgang next Tuesday to meet with North Korean officials.The two sides will reportedly discuss co-hosting a ssireum festival slated for June in South Korea's Gangwon Province.According to a KSA official, although the Dano Festival is set to take place in the South, it could be changed if the two sides agree to co-host. The official added that several rounds of working-level meetings will follow to arrange details.The KSA has been seeking friendly matches and other inter-Korean exchanges in ssireum since the sport was inscribed as the two Koreas' first joint intangible cultural asset by UNESCO in November last year.