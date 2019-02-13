Mike Pompeo Hopes for Substantial Progress in Second US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes "substantial progress" will be made in the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set for Vietnam later this month. Meanwhile, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said he discussed more than a dozen issues with his counterparts in Pyongyang last week.Our Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: During a visit to Slovakia on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has high hopes Washington and Pyongyang will make progress in each of the four pillars that were agreed upon during their inaugural summit in Singapore last June.This includes the denuclearization of the North, security and peace on the Korean Peninsula and creating conditions that will lead to a brighter future for the North Korean people.At the first summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the two sides also agreed to work toward recovering the remains of U.S. soldiers in the North.Although more cautious, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was similarly hopeful during a meeting Monday with a visiting South Korean parliamentary delegation headed by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.The delegation told reporters that Biegun said while only two weeks remain until the summit and although it will be difficult to resolve all the tricky issues, there is a chance if Pyongyang and Washington can agree on a timeline for denuclearization.The top U.S. negotiator also reportedly said he and his counterpart covered more than a dozen items and that there was an agreement regarding the agenda during their pre-summit talks in Pyongyang last week.The specific items will likely be subject to further discussions at the next set of pre-summit talks, widely expected to take place in an Asian country next week.Observers say the list could include North Korea's closure of its main nuclear complex in Yongbyon in exchange for partial sanctions relief from the U.S. or a declaration formally ending the Korean War.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.