Pompeo Hopes for 'Substantial Progress' in Second Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he hopes "substantial progress" will be made in the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam later this month.During a visit to Slovakia on Tuesday, Pompeo said he's hopeful the U.S. and North Korea will make progress in each of the four pillars that were agreed upon during the Singapore summit last June, including the denuclearization of the North, security and peace on the Korean Peninsula, and as well as creating conditions that will lead to a brighter future for the North Korean people.At the first summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim agreed that their two countries would commit to establishing new bilateral relations in an effort to build an era of lasting peace and stability. The two sides also agreed to work toward recovering the remains of U.S. soldiers in the North.