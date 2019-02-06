Menu Content

LKP Mulling Disciplinary Action for 3 Lawmakers for Disparaging Gwangju Uprising

Write: 2019-02-13 18:45:13Update: 2019-02-13 18:49:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition party plans to hold another ethics committee meeting on Thursday after it failed to reach a conclusion on how to discipline three members for making disparaging remarks about the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising. 

Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Secretary-General Kim Yong-tae explained to reporters on Wednesday that the ethics committee could not reach a consensus due to differing opinion, adding a second meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

In a public forum last week, LKP representatives Kim Jin-tae, Lee Jong-myeong and Kim Soon-rye invited right-wing political commentator Jee Man-won, who alleged North Korean soldiers systematically incited the protesters in the 1980 pro-democracy uprising.

